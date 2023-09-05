Reviewing Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT) & PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO)

PwrCor (OTCMKTS:PWCO – Get Free Report) and Mill City Ventures III (NASDAQ:MCVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PwrCor and Mill City Ventures III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PwrCor $190,000.00 66.92 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Mill City Ventures III $4.20 million 3.33 $110,000.00 N/A N/A

Mill City Ventures III has higher revenue and earnings than PwrCor.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PwrCor 0 0 0 0 N/A Mill City Ventures III 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PwrCor and Mill City Ventures III, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.1% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by institutional investors. 61.2% of PwrCor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Mill City Ventures III shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PwrCor and Mill City Ventures III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PwrCor N/A N/A N/A Mill City Ventures III -39.37% -6.67% -6.13%

Summary

PwrCor beats Mill City Ventures III on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PwrCor

PwrCor, Inc. provides energy infrastructure and alternative energy solutions in the United States. The company manages infrastructure projects for commercial and institutional customers. Its projects include a combination of energy infrastructure components, including electrical power generation, steam production, or chilled water production projects, as well as the infrastructure to distribute these services. The company also commercializes engine technology that converts low-grade heat to mechanical energy for power generation. It serves domestic non-profit institutions and organizations; the waste-heat-to-energy and geothermal marketplace; and the independent power producer market. The company was formerly known as Receivable Acquisition & Management Corporation and changed its name to PwrCor, Inc. in March 2017. PwrCor, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Mill City Ventures III

Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. is a principal investment firm specializing investments in debt and equity securities of public and private companies to fund their operations whether its start-up, acquisition, or growth. It primarily focuses on investing in, lending to, and making managerial assistance available to privately held and publicly traded companies. The firm also advises its portfolio companies with regard to finance and operations. It was formerly known as Poker Magic, Inc. Mill City Ventures III, Ltd. was founded in January, 2006 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

