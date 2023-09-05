Reviewing Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) and Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY)

Yamato (OTCMKTS:YATRY – Get Free Report) and Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yamato shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Knight-Swift Transportation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Yamato and Knight-Swift Transportation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamato 0 0 0 0 N/A Knight-Swift Transportation 1 3 13 0 2.71

Dividends

Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus price target of $63.24, indicating a potential upside of 14.47%. Given Knight-Swift Transportation’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Knight-Swift Transportation is more favorable than Yamato.

Yamato pays an annual dividend of $12.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 65.2%. Knight-Swift Transportation pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Yamato pays out 14.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Knight-Swift Transportation pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Yamato is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Yamato and Knight-Swift Transportation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamato N/A N/A N/A Knight-Swift Transportation 7.48% 8.08% 5.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yamato and Knight-Swift Transportation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamato N/A N/A N/A $82.14 0.23 Knight-Swift Transportation $7.43 billion 1.20 $771.33 million $3.16 17.48

Knight-Swift Transportation has higher revenue and earnings than Yamato. Yamato is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knight-Swift Transportation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Knight-Swift Transportation beats Yamato on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamato

Yamato Holdings Co., Ltd. provides logistics shipping services in Japan and internationally. The company's Retail Business Unit provides delivery services for individuals and mid-to-small sized corporations. Its Corporate Business Unit engages in the provision of transportation services for corporations; planning and operation of logistics centers; provision of customs services; and provision of air cargo agency services. The Other segment develops and operates IT systems; offers car maintenance services; sells fuel; offers non-life insurance agency services; and provides cargo vehicle transportation services. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations. This segment operated an average of 18,110 tractors, which comprised 16,228 company tractors and 1,882 independent contractor tractors, as well as 74,779 trailers. The LTL segment provides regional transportation services through a network of approximately 110 service centers; and offers national coverage through partner carrier outside the network. This segment operated an average of 3,176 tractors and 8,431 trailers. The Logistic segment offers brokerage and other freight management services through third-party transportation providers and equipment. The Intermodal segment offers transportation services, including freight through third-party intermodal rail services on trailing equipment, such as containers and trailers on flat cars; and drayage services. This segment operated an average of 613 tractors and 11,786 intermodal containers. The company also provides repair and maintenance shop, equipment leasing, warranty, and insurance services; and warehousing and driving academy services, as well as manufactures trailer parts. It serves retail, food and beverage, consumer and paper products, transportation and logistics, housing and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

