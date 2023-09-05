Reviewing IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) and Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX)

Starbox Group (NASDAQ:STBX – Get Free Report) and IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Starbox Group and IZEA Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Starbox Group N/A N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide -14.50% -8.23% -6.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.7% of Starbox Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Starbox Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Starbox Group $7.19 million 17.09 $3.60 million N/A N/A IZEA Worldwide $41.10 million 0.82 -$4.47 million ($0.31) -7.10

This table compares Starbox Group and IZEA Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Starbox Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IZEA Worldwide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Starbox Group and IZEA Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Starbox Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IZEA Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Starbox Group beats IZEA Worldwide on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Starbox Group

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides cash rebate and digital advertising services to retail merchant advertisers through websites and mobile apps in Malaysia. It connects retail merchants with individual online and offline shoppers to facilitate transactions through cash rebate programs offered by retail merchants. The company operates GETBATS website and mobile app that feature cash rebates from merchants in over 20 industries, such as automotive, beauty and health, books and media, electronics, fashion, food and beverages, groceries and pets, home and living, and sports and entertainment; SEEBATS website and mobile app, a video streaming platform, which designs and optimizes online advertisements, and distribute advertisements for various industries, including luxury property development, medical services, retail jewelry sales, and real estate agencies; and PAYBATS websites and mobile app, an e-payment solution that provides payment solutions to merchants. In addition, it offers network marketing services. Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers. It primarily sells influencer marketing and custom content campaigns through sales team and platforms, as well as IZEA Exchange BrandGraph, and Shake platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

