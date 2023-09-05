Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44,883 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,557 shares in the company, valued at $693,957.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROIC opened at $13.39 on Tuesday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.16%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

