Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Qorvo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,459,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,808,000 after purchasing an additional 464,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 52.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after purchasing an additional 686,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

Qorvo stock opened at $108.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

Insider Activity at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $880,803.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,665,171.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,124 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

