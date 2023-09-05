ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,337 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 235.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,799,000 after buying an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,036,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,144,000 after buying an additional 45,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Masco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 173,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

Masco stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.85.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. Masco’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,972,229.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.58.

About Masco

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

