Profund Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 24.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $114,390,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 161,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 71,518 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NRG opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.88.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

