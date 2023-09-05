Polymath Hits Market Capitalization of $134.27 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000563 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $134.27 million and $19,377.49 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00244403 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00014257 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.14407175 USD and is up 6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $19,772.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

