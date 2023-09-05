Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,581 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,079 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 52,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 117.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,997 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at $801,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,529,000. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $94.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.42. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.2353 per share. This represents a yield of 26.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.10 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HSBC downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.06.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

