Peninsula Wealth LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its position in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 35,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,803,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,288,000 after buying an additional 326,098 shares during the period. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 598,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,047,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,425,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,467,229,000 after buying an additional 547,520 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $135.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $138.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average is $115.04. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $226,930.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $31,178.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,056.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,043 shares of company stock worth $7,411,558 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

