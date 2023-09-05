Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 849 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after buying an additional 237,864 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $505.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $495.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.71. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.