Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,115 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,115 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,517,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,409,000 after acquiring an additional 639,223 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 519,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. Barclays initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

CNP opened at $27.65 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

