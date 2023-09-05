Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,608 Shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,608 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blue Foundry Bancorp were worth $1,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLFY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 224.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 519.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 46.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Blue Foundry Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Shares of BLFY opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.25 million, a PE ratio of -157.83 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.14 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $11.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, non-residential real estate, construction, consumer, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

