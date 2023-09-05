Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,031 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,031 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.7 %

ISRG opened at $310.41 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $320.44 and a 200-day moving average of $293.72.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

