Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,943 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 56.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after buying an additional 2,444,294 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,156,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after buying an additional 1,361,860 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,553,000 after buying an additional 1,242,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,211,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after buying an additional 731,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $185,350.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $222,262.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,551,521. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.45 and a 1-year high of $89.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average of $68.53. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 163.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.20.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.