Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 765.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 121,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2,178.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 254,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 243,798 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 633,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 12.0 %

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FATE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $25,029.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,846 shares of company stock valued at $78,660. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.