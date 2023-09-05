Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,801 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Titan International were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Titan International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 9,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $17.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Titan International had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

