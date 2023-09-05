Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 125.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,974,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $547,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,664 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 87,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,248,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,036,000 after purchasing an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $129,540,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLH. StockNews.com began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $783,571.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.71, for a total value of $503,721.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,024,947.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 5,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.09, for a total value of $783,571.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,791.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,059 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,128 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of CLH opened at $173.37 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.71 and a twelve month high of $178.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.82.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

