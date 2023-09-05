Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 118,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 140,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Manitowoc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,604,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 120,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MTW. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Manitowoc Stock Down 0.5 %

Manitowoc stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.50. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

