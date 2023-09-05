ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) PT Raised to $13.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $8.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ORIC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $506.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $160,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,652 shares in the company, valued at $6,429,235.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 34,844 shares of company stock worth $279,500 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $16,629,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $10,442,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,575,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,767 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP lifted its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 2,761,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,429,000 after buying an additional 1,216,468 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 454.4% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,417,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 1,162,141 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

