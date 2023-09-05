Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stock Holdings Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 262.75%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

