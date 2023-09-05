NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Head to Head Comparison

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$39.75 million ($0.58) -0.51 Vanda Pharmaceuticals $254.38 million 1.16 $6.28 million $0.27 18.93

Vanda Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than NRx Pharmaceuticals. NRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vanda Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NRx Pharmaceuticals and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

NRx Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 906.71%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -699.48% -160.02% Vanda Pharmaceuticals 6.25% 2.81% 2.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals beats NRx Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics that is in phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its pipeline products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon) to treat jet lag disorder, insomnia, delayed sleep phase disorder, sleep disturbances in autism spectrum disorder, and pediatric Non-24; Fanapt (iloperidone) for the treatment of bipolar I disorder and Parkinson's disease psychosis, as well as a long acting injectable (LAI) formulation to treat schizophrenia; and Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor (NK-1R) antagonist to treat gastroparesis, motion sickness, atopic dermatitis, and COVID-19 pneumonia. The company's pipeline products also include VTR-297, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor to treat hematologic malignancies and with potential use as a treatment for various oncology indications; VQW-765, a small molecule nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist to treat performance anxiety and psychiatric disorders; VHX-896, an active metabolite of iloperidone; and antisense oligonucleotide molecules. In addition, it offers a portfolio of cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator activators and inhibitors that include VSJ-110 for the treatment of dry eye and ocular inflammation; and VPO-227 for the treatment of secretory diarrhea disorders comprising cholera. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

