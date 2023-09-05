Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total transaction of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $448.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.40.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $435.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.52. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $421.73 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.21 and a 200 day moving average of $451.83.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

