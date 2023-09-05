Northern Trust Co. (NTRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on October 1st

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the asset manager on Sunday, October 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Northern Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Northern Trust has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northern Trust to earn $6.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Northern Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.59. Northern Trust has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRS. TheStreet downgraded Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.55.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,464,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $392,593,000 after acquiring an additional 98,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,188,000 after acquiring an additional 91,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $273,031,000 after acquiring an additional 92,464 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

