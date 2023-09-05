Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Reduced by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after purchasing an additional 731,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,233,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,612,000 after purchasing an additional 566,941 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after buying an additional 772,279 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $388,233,000 after buying an additional 440,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $77.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $100.74.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

