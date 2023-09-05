Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,298 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,879,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cactus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 768,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,037,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cactus Stock Up 4.1 %

WHD stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35.

Cactus Increases Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.99 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. Cactus’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cactus news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Odonnell sold 27,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,401,532.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.29.

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

