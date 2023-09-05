Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,195 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Amundi grew its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAM shares. Roth Mkm raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Capital upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.21.

Insider Transactions at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,682,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total value of $4,667,065.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,682,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $367.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.30. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.27 and a 1-year high of $422.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.