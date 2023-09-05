Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 105,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,607 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 31,188,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,272,000 after buying an additional 15,047,063 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Vale by 24,177.5% during the fourth quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,138,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,183 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,241,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762,614 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vale by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,683,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,470,000 after buying an additional 2,365,703 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vale by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,578,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,773,000 after buying an additional 2,305,324 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Vale Stock Up 6.2 %

NYSE:VALE opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 27.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

