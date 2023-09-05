Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Black Knight by 65.5% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 75,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares during the period. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after buying an additional 164,688 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Black Knight by 123.5% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 33,851 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 6.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the first quarter valued at about $8,953,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $75.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Black Knight had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $368.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKI. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens cut Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

