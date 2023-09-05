Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $230,362,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,255,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,297,000 after acquiring an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 892,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,345,000 after acquiring an additional 33,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,119,000 after purchasing an additional 130,690 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 715,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Arrow Electronics from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

ARW opened at $133.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.38 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.04. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

