Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Webster Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS opened at $43.56 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.48%.

About Webster Financial

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.