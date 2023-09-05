Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 592 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HII. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,500.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $220.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.42.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on HII. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

