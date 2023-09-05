Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,000 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,970,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,193 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,322,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,443,000 after purchasing an additional 980,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,603,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,681,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,224,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,999,000 after purchasing an additional 812,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,738,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,138,000 after buying an additional 147,096 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.70.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

