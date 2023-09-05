Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,070 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 18,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Stock Performance

EQC stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $27.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Commonwealth news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total value of $963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 158,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.