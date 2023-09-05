Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,926 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in News were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in News by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in News by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in News by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in News by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 2.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on News from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of News from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of News in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

News Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $21.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 1.32. News Co. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $21.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. News’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at News

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,840.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,445.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marygrace Degrazio sold 9,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $205,614.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.