Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,400 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $276.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.58 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 5.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.86.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 15 hotels comprised of 7,735 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate.

