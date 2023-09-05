Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,820 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in LTC Properties by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 13,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1,438.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 204,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of LTC Properties by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $32.88 on Tuesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.87 and a 52-week high of $45.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a current ratio of 13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $198,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,207.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet cut LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

