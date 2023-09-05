Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 194,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

XHR stock opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.60. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.49.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $271.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.