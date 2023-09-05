Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,815 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $131.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WMS opened at $130.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $141.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.62.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $778.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $18,732,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,548,007.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 3,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.52, for a total value of $447,009.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,082.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $18,732,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,317,649 shares in the company, valued at $164,548,007.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,800 shares of company stock valued at $47,320,531 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

