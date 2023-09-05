Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 64.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 91,305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

InvenTrust Properties Price Performance

Shares of IVT stock opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.33.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2155 per share. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is currently 1,433.57%.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.