Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 65.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE FCPT opened at $25.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $29.30.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.52%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.