Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.33 Million Stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 406.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8,507.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $38.15 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

