Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.04 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 31.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aramark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.36.

Aramark stock opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Aramark has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is presently 21.26%.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

