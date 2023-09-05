Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in HF Sinclair by 275.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Bank of America cut HF Sinclair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of DINO stock opened at $56.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.39. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $66.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.28%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Further Reading

