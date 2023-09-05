Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTST. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 103.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTST. Wolfe Research lowered shares of NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $21.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NETSTREIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NETSTREIT Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NTST opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.30, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 820.00%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Articles

