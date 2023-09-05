Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.45 Million Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,254 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $794,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 551,456 shares in the company, valued at $14,608,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,185,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,184,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $794,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 551,456 shares in the company, valued at $14,608,069.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $54,089,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

ZI stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.