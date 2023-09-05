Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Assurant by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 20,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 83,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Assurant by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AIZ opened at $140.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.98. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.49 and a 1 year high of $165.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares in the company, valued at $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Assurant news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total transaction of $529,063.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,764.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,393. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Assurant Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Further Reading

