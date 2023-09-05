Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,709 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 16.7% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.61. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on ALEX

About Alexander & Baldwin

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground leases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.