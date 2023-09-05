Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 490 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 299.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 58,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,999 shares of company stock worth $7,290,010 over the last ninety days. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.85. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. UBS Group upped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.