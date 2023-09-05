Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 644 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.74%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

